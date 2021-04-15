CLOSE
Halle Berry Shares Her Latest Skin Care Secret

Whenever Halle Berry shares her go-to skin care regimen, I make sure to get a pen and pad together to take notes. The 54-year-old actress looks better than most women half her age. Last year, she let us in on her 4-step facial treatment, and now she’s sharing the keys step she removed from her beauty routine.

“I used to always use an exfoliant, but I no longer do that anymore,” she told Popsugar in an interview. “I used to [exfoliate] my skin thinking I had to scrub a layer off, and then I realized along the way that that’s not really good for your skin, so I found gentler products that do that.”

What’s the gentler product you ask? Halle Berry disclosed that she uses Finishing Touch Flawless Cleanse Massager ($35.99, www.Target.com). The exfoliating face massager can be used to remove excess dirt, oil, and makeup from the face and it’s said to be less evasive on the skin.

Exfoliating your skin does help remove oils and toxins, but depending on the products used, it can end up doing more harm than good. The Finishing Touch Massager looks like an effective product that will give your face the deep cleanse it needs. What do you think? Are you willing to try Halle Berry’s latest beauty secret?

 

