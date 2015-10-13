Taraji P. Henson Stuns On Essence Cover; Comes For Reality Stars

Taraji P. Henson is a certified Hollywood star and she has no issues admitting it.
On the November cover of Essence magazine, the beautiful Empire star says, “I’m just gonna keep amassing an audience. Everything was strategically planned. This is what all my efforts are for.”
“Even though people are just finding me now as Cookie, thank God for Netflix because people are so moved by my performance they’re like, ‘Where has she been?’ I’ve always said I want to do the type of work that people study.”
Looking stunning in Fausto Puglisi, she also mentions that she is not here for people who don’t take the acting craft seriously.
“These kids are thinking they can do reality TV and come and do this craft that I studied, sweated and grinded,” she said. “People forget it’s a craft because it’s so pop now…Can they make me believe the words coming out of their mouth.”
The full issue hits newsstands October 16.
Source:Instagram
1 of 20
1. Happy 45th Birthday Taraji P. Henson!
Without a doubt, Taraji P. Henson is one of our favorite actresses! Whether she's running things on 'Empire', cursing Tyrese out on 'Baby Boy' or the nurse that cares for Brad Pitt in "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", we can't get enough of her. It doesn't hurt that she makes being a woman in your 40s look amazing! Check out all the times she was smoking hot.
Source:Instagram
2 of 20
2. When Someone Caught Her Flexing For The 'Gram
Source:Instagram
3 of 20
3. When She Donned A 60s Bouffant HairStyle
Source:Instagram
4 of 20
4. When She Decided To Take A Seat On The Floor
Source:Instagram
5 of 20
5. When She Posts Throwback Photos Of Her Looking Exactly The Same
Source:Instagram
6 of 20
6. When She's Dressed Up As Cookie
Source:Instagram
7 of 20
7. When She's Channeling Rosie The Riveter
Source:Instagram
8 of 20
8. When She's At The Beach
Source:Instagram
9 of 20
9. When She Takes Photos With Resting Bitch Face
Source:Instagram
10 of 20
10. When She's On The Cover Of Any Magazine
Source:Instagram
11 of 20
11. ….See, Any Magazine?
Source:Instagram
12 of 20
12. She's Just Not Playing Fair At This Point
Source:Instagram
13 of 20
13. When She Wears All White
Source:Instagram
14 of 20
14. When She's With Terrance Howard
Source:Instagram
15 of 20
15. Especially When She's With Terrance Howard
Source:Instagram
16 of 20
16. When There's More Than One Of Her
There are many ways to have #TheCookie #Empire #EmmyMagazine 💋💋💋
Source:Instagram
17 of 20
17. When She Steps Out At Awards Shows
Source:Instagram
18 of 20
18. When She Goes To The Gym
Source:Instagram
19 of 20
19. When She Was Voted One Of People's Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People
Source:Instagram
20 of 20
20. When Her Dress Is Missing Half Of The Material
Taraji P. Henson Stuns On Essence Cover; Comes For Reality Stars was originally published on hellobeautiful.com