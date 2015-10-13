Taraji P. Henson Stuns On Essence Cover; Comes For Reality Stars

Taraji P. Henson is a certified Hollywood star and she has no issues admitting it.

On the November cover of Essence magazine, the beautiful Empire star says, “I’m just gonna keep amassing an audience. Everything was strategically planned. This is what all my efforts are for.”

“Even though people are just finding me now as Cookie, thank God for Netflix because people are so moved by my performance they’re like, ‘Where has she been?’ I’ve always said I want to do the type of work that people study.”

Looking stunning in Fausto Puglisi, she also mentions that she is not here for people who don’t take the acting craft seriously.

“These kids are thinking they can do reality TV and come and do this craft that I studied, sweated and grinded,” she said. “People forget it’s a craft because it’s so pop now…Can they make me believe the words coming out of their mouth.”

The full issue hits newsstands October 16.

