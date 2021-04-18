CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto Diet And She Looks Amazing!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

GBK Productions and WEN Presents A Luxury Lounge for TV's Top Talent

Source: Araya Diaz / Getty

Sherri Shepherd is reminding us all that she’s 53 and fabulous by showing off her new lean figure – and she looks amazing!

The popular comedian, actress, and TV personality took to Instagram and struck a sexy pose in a black form-fitting dress that hugged her curves in all the right places. She posted the series of photos after a night out with a friend and was instantly met with praises from fans and friends who were in awe of Sherrie’s new look. “STUNNING & SNATCHED!” one fan wrote while another said “looking beautiful Queen 🔥🔥🔥.” Check out the stunning photos below!

 

When asked by one of her followers how she maintains her newly slimmed-down figure, she credited a strict high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet, intermittent fasting, and lots of discipline.

“i am doing keto… IF… no dairy… no beef… no pork… no alcohol (water & tea only)… no sugar … no artificial sugar … no eating after 7pm (8pm at the latest)… hope that helps,” she replied to the fan in her IG comments.

Sherri’s new look comes after she gained a few pounds during quarantine and like most people, she’s now on a mission to drop the “quarantine 15” and keep it off.

“I gained 25 pounds during the quarantine because there was just nothing to do,” she told Closer Weekly about her quarantine weight. “So I started the weight-loss journey with HealthyWage.com. I love it because they give you an incentive to lose weight by winning money.”

“It’s a six-month commitment,” she continued. “Six months goes far towards creating a healthy lifestyle, which is what I love. They don’t tie you down to one certain type of diet. It’s like you are betting on yourself to lose the amount of weight over six months. My personal goal is to lose 15 pounds.”

She also touched on where she finds her inspiration to stay healthy, citing her son as her motivation “My motivation is my 15-year-old son, Jeffrey,” she continued. “I want to be around for him. I want to be able to run and live life and have him know that mom is there.”

Don’t Miss… 

 

Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto Diet And She Looks Amazing!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 week ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 6 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 7 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close