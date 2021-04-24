Music
HomeMusic

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My Mind”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

Source: Asterisk / Foot Locker/adidas 

 

Grammy Award Winning Artist HER has never produced a Debut Album but announced this weekend that she is hard at work on the debut titled “Back Of My Mind”

The artist is one of todays most talented artist earning Grammy for song of the year with “I Can’t Breathe” even singing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl.

HER previous work includes Previous EP’s “H.E.R.” and “I Used To Know Her”

It is unknown when the album will be finished you can access  the Tweet here, the new single is out now titled “Come Through”

 

Ms. Lauryn Hill & H.E.R. To Play Hollywood Bowl For 1 Night Only, Twitter Has Jokes
8 photos
h.e.r.

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 5 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
These Curvy Queens Slayed Their Own ‘WAP’ Choreography
 8 months ago
08.14.20
Photos
Close