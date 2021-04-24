HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My Mind”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Grammy Award Winning Artist HER has never produced a Debut Album but announced this weekend that she is hard at work on the debut titled “Back Of My Mind”

The artist is one of todays most talented artist earning Grammy for song of the year with “I Can’t Breathe” even singing the National Anthem at the 2021 Super Bowl.

HER previous work includes Previous EP’s “H.E.R.” and “I Used To Know Her”

It is unknown when the album will be finished you can access the Tweet here, the new single is out now titled “Come Through”