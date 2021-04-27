Clubhouse and The NFL Come Together to Produce Exclusive Draft Week Content

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Starting this week, Clubhouse and the National Football League are teaming up so pigskin lovers can get exclusive insider access during Draft Week 2021 via the invite-only social platform on their iPhones. The NFL will have the distinction of becoming the first major sports league to officially partner with Clubhouse.

“The NFL’s commitment to innovation is matched only by their devotion to their fans, and we are proud to welcome the NFL to Clubhouse,” said Sean Brown, Head of Sports Partnerships at Clubhouse. Some of the experiences in which fans can indulge include various mock drafts, dropping in on hush-hush talks about players and prospects, and even chatting with a few of the Univ. of Alabama football alums. Roll Tide!

“The Draft is one of the biggest events of the year for football fans,” Brown said, “and we know that millions of creators will be discussing, debating and celebrating throughout the week.” The official NFL draft will run from April 29 through May 1, and this project is a welcome opportunity for Clubhouse after reports of a potential data leak two weeks earlier and a slowdown in subscribers, even with news of an upcoming Android release.

On April 11, Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison refuted the news that personal data for 1.3 million users had been leaked. “This is misleading and false,” the company tweeted. “Clubhouse has not been breached or hacked. The data referred to is all public profile information from our app, which anyone can access via the app or our API.” Also, according to Business Insider, downloads of the app have sharply declined from “9.6 million downloads in February [2021] to 2.7 million in March.” A number of experts believe this may coincide with the increase in coronavirus vaccinations, which had led to a slowdown for the audio-only app.

Furthermore, with Twitter’s launch of its own Clubhouse-style feature, Spaces, rest assured the other tech giant vultures have begun circling with regard to Clubhouse’s impending decline. “Clearly this is not a great trend from a download perspective,” noted Dan Ives, an analyst for the advisory firm Wedbush Securities. “There will be competition from Facebook and others over the next year going after this impressive, but yet unproven business model for the long term.”

