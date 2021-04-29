Hot Spot: Lil Kim Announces The Release Of Her Memoir, “The Queen Bee” [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lupita Nyong’o has finally opened up about her feelings on returning to film for Black Panther. She says filming without Chadwick Boseman will be extremely hard as the passing of her castmate is still extremely hard for her. Sources say that Director Ryan Coogler has reshaped the movie to honor T’Challa, who was played by Boseman who lost his battle to colon cancer last August.

Lil Kim is finally telling her story in a memoir. She says that many people think they know her, but they have no idea. The book is set to drop on November 2, 2021.

