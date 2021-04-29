Ohio Makes Top Ten List of Food & Wine’s Best “Pizza States!”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Buckeye state has always been known for great food in all of the counties and cities, especially the metropolitan ones like Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Dayton and plenty more.

Luckily, more publications are recognizing how great Ohio is when it comes to our tastebuds and appetites.

Food & Wine Magazine just unveiled its list of the best “Pizza States” in the U.S. and Ohio made the cut!

It’s about time this state gets recognized for those great pies that are made everyday.

So where is Ohio placed in the list of “Best Pizza?” It came in at ninth place.

The top three were New Jersey, Connecticut and New York.

A lot of New Yorkers “might not be thrilled” with its placing on the list.

Here is how the rest of the list turned out below:

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Illinois followed New York in fourth place, earning its ranking not only for deep-dish pizza but also its thin-crust varieties, and Michigan, the home of thick, square Detroit-style pies, ranked fifth. California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Ohio and Missouri rounded out Food & Wine’s top ten list of best “pizza states.”

As for the Buckeye state, Food & Wine wrote on how “each city and region very much into their own style” and “most of these styles remain a complete mystery to the outside world.”

Cleveland area joints like Geraci’s (University Heights, Pepper Pike and Mayfield Village), Mama Santa’s (Cleveland’s Little Italy), Il Rione (Cleveland) and Harlow (Lakewood) got some shout-outs in the list when mentioning Ohio.

It is cool to see Ohio getting some acolades for being one of the states with the best pizza in the nation.

What is your favorite place in Ohio or elsewhere to get pizza?

Article Courtesy of Food & Wine and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of StockPlanets and Getty Images

