Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Aoki Lee Simmons Debuts New Look In Muze Magazine

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
REVOLT And AT&T Summit

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

The old adage “the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree” has never been truer when it comes to Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughters.  Her youngest girl, Aoki Lee Simmons followed in her mother’s footsteps and artistically posed on the cover of Muze Magazine. This is the first cover shoot for the fashion model and Harvard scholar, and from the looks of this fierceness it probably won’t be her last.    

Aoki did not come to play with this cover shoot for Muze Magazine.  She showed off her lean frame and lengthy legs in a green-ish, one-shoulder strap crop top and a matching skirt featuring a high split – designed by Banh Naht Di.  She completed the look with a sleek bob hairstyle, and her accessories included black, ankle strap sandals and a gold bracelet. Her look was styled by Keyan Miao, makeup by Larry TraeVon, and hair by Desirv Beauty and Tress Reliever.    

Aoki was ecstatic about her first cover for Muze Magazine.  She took to her Instagram account to show her gratitude.    

🦋 Can’t thank @muze.magazine and the whole team enough for my first solo cover shoot. This was a true delight to be a part of. Incredibly grateful🦋 

It has been an absolute pleasure watching Aoki Lee and her sister Ming Lee sprout into such beautiful ladies.  The lovely siblings have both followed in their mother’s modeling footsteps, and they are succeeding at the craft quite naturally.  We look forward to seeing more of these two in magazines and on runways!

RELATED STORIES:

Kimora Lee Simmons Has A ‘Thrilling’ Creative Process For Baby Phat Beauty With Her Daughters Aoki Lee And Ming Lee

Aoki Lee Simmons &amp; Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White

Aoki Lee Simmons Debuts New Look In Muze Magazine  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 6 days ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 1 month ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 2 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 7 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close