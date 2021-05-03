Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Bright Fix Will Help You Smize Effortlessly

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna launches into select Boots stores & Boots.com

Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty

Fenty Beauty is getting us all the way together with their latest product launch, Bright Fix. This season, we’re putting lots of emphasis on our eyes. As we go into another year of hiding our smiles under masks, it’s important to keep our eyes as lively as possible. Our beauty guru Rihanna has mapped out a way to give the perfect smize, using products from both her Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lines.

Earlier this year Fenty Skin released Flash Nap, an eye-gel that’s supposed to give you the look of a well-rested infant. Now you can use the gel in conjunction with her Bright Fix.

Bright Fix is a hydrating under eye product that will brighten your eyes and give you a youthful glow. According to the brand’s Instagram post, if you use Flash Nap ($42.00, www.FentyBeauty.com), Bright Fix, and the Profiltr Concealer ($26.00, www.FentyBeauty.com), you’ll have the recipe for vibrant, well-rested, rejuvenated eyes.

If there’s one thing Rihanna knows how to do, it’s market and cross promote her brands. It is genius of her to make products that can be combined with items from her other brands. Bright Fix will join the rest of the Fenty Beauty family on Friday, May 7th on both FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores. What do you think? Will you be adding this eye brightener to your makeup routine?

DON’T MISS…

Fenty Skin’s Latest Product Is The Key To Having Well-Rested Eyes

TRIED IT: It’s The Fresh Face For Me Sis, Thanks To Fenty Skin

Fenty Beauty’s Eaze Drop Is the Light-Weight Tint Your Skin Needs This Spring

Fenty Beauty’s Latest Product Bright Fix Will Help You Smize Effortlessly  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 week ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 weeks ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 weeks ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 5 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close