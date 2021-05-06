Sydney Chase Says Tristan Kardashian Recently Smashed, Claims She Has Receipts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Tristan Thompson cheating saga continues, allegedly. Online personality and professional hot girl Sydney Chase says she hooked up with the baller after he reunited with Khloe Kardashian.

As spotted on The Cut, the model recently conducted an interview with Adam22 on the No Jumper podcast. While she discussed a lot of different topics relating to her “career”, one portion of the discussion has made big waves throughout pop culture. Midway through the Q&A she revealed that she had recently dated Tristan Thomas and they were romantically involved saying he had ““a peek-a-boo d***, but, baby, it was good.” When asked if she was aware he had reconnected with his child’s mother Khloe she responded “he told me he was not in a relationship anymore”. According to her it was way more than just a fling too. “We talked, we hung out multiple times, we went out together, everything” she explained.

Naturally her story quickly caught traction throughout major news outlets and she apparently was contacted by both Tristan and Khloe. A screenshot from her shows Khloe sent her a direct message saying “I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential”.

Earlier this week Page Six confirmed she was served a cease and desist from Thomas’ lawyer via email. “It is obvious that you are a liar,” the letter reads. “Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction. The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.” In a statement she said “I’m moving forward with the truth and am choosing not to comply. I will not be called a liar”.

Khloe nor Tristan have responded to the matter.

