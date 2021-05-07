Chris Brown: Huge Birthday Party Shut Down!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chris Brown had a huge birthday celebration that ended up getting shut down by the police.

via: AceShowbiz

The “Go Crazy” hitmaker turned 32 on Wednesday and threw a huge party at his California mansion to mark the occasion, but other residents in his San Fernando Valley neighbourhood were not pleased with the music blaring out from the estate and guests’ cars double parking all over the area.

Various complaints were filed with Los Angeles Police Department officials, who paid the birthday boy a visit around 2am local time on Thursday and spoke to the singer’s security guards as they ordered the music be turned down. (LoveBScott)

