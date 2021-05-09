Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Xscape/SWV

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

SWV and Xscape held serve as two prominent girl groups of the ’90s on Saturday night (May 8). During their Verzuz celebration for Mother’s Day weekend, the two groups dusted off classic hits, songs they guest featured on and in the case of Xscape’s Kandi Burruss, songs she helped write and turn into massive smash hits.

However, fans noticed throughout the night something was off with the energy of Coco from SWV. While social media chatter summed it up as the vocalist wanting her voice to be heard on the Verzuz stage, Coco revealed something far more serious was the reason behind her initial look on stage.

Following the event, she posted a photo of her family on Instagram and revealed she’d witnessed a woman being shot multiple times outside of her hotel room in Atlanta.

“Last night as I’m preparing for Verzuz, a lady was shot outside my hotel window,” she wrote. “To see & hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!”

She continued, “Thennnn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming. Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but, if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya & @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all. Thank you for calming me down & understanding my mental. I love y’all to the fullest!! I always say most won’t care to understand but when you get those that do cherish them!!”

The condition of the woman is currently unknown.

RELATED: SWV vs Xscape: Take The Quiz To Find Out Who Is Your Favorite

The two groups went through decades of classic singles throughout the three-hour telecast. Fans heard favorites such as “Weak,” “Rain,” “I’m So Into You,” “Right Here,” “Can We” and “Anything (Wu-Tang Remix)” from SWV and “The Arms of the One Who I Love,” “Work Me Slow,” “Just Kickin’ It,” “My Little Secret,” “Understanding” and more from Xscape.

You can relive the battle in full below.

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

10 photos Launch gallery

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

Continue reading Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

Verzuz But Make It Fashion: Here’s A Gallery Of SWV and Xscape’s Fashion Evolution

[caption id="attachment_3327145" align="alignnone" width="456"] Source: Ron Galella / Getty[/caption] At the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, Swizz Beatz and Timberland birthed the Verzuz TV battle that has since taken over the music and entertainment industry. In a friendly competition, musical icons go toe to toe against each other to see who had the most chart-topping hits. So far we’ve watched Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Babyface vs Teddy Riley, Monica vs Brandy, and more recently Ghostface Killah vs. Raekwon. If you’re a die-hard R&B fan then get ready because you’re in for a treat. On Saturday May 8th, legendary groups SWV and Xscape will go hit for hit on the Verzuz stage. The two iconic R&B sensations have produced classic R&B music that put them at the top of the charts throughout the 90’s. If you were nursing a broken heart, or dealing with someone else’s man, chances are you’ve sang a few Xscape or SWV songs to help carry you through. [caption id="attachment_3327143" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty[/caption] We know both groups had the hits, but who had the best fashion? For me, SWV really embodied the laid back, classic R&B style. They almost always matched, and they never went for anything that was too over the top. Xscape on the other hand took more risks and eventually traded in the oversized 90’s look to show more skin. This battle will be an exciting one for fans everywhere. In honor of the highly anticipated Verzuz, we’re taking a look at both SWV and Xscape’s fashion evolution over the years.

Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 1 month ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 1 month ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 4 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 7 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 8 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 8 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close