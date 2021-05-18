Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival For HBO Max

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Issa Rae is showing creatives how to do it and with her latest project, she’s providing them the opportunity too.

According to Variety, the Insecure creator has been tapped by HBO Max and Miramax to revive the critically acclaimed docuseries “Project Greenlight,” which originally spotlighted first-time filmmakers on HBO.

The updated reboot of “Project Greenlight” will focus on talented female filmmakers who are given the chance to direct a feature film. Rae will appear in every episode as an executive producer, providing guidance and mentorship to aspiring filmmakers, with the finished film premiering on HBO Max.

“By relaunching the iconic ‘Project Greenlight’ with the brilliant Issa Rae and HBO Max, we continue our efforts to mine the Miramax library and create exciting, groundbreaking new content as well as forge opportunities for a new generation of innovative voices to be heard,” said Marc Helwig, head of worldwide television at Miramax.

The original “Project Greenlight” aired for two seasons on HBO from 2001-2003, then moved to Bravo for a third season in 2005. It was brought back for a fourth season on HBO in 2015, but was canceled a year later. The series was nominated for four Emmy awards during its run.

“Project Greenlight” will be produced by Rae’s Hoorae and Miramax. Rae and Montrel McKay of Hoorae will serve as executive producers with Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky through 3 Arts Entertainment. Amanda Klein, SVP of development, is shepherding the project for Miramax TV, and Sara Rastogi will be a co-executive producer through Hoorae.

In addition to reboots, HBO Max also announced an unscripted series, titled “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” executed produced by Issa Rae is also on the list of upcoming shows. The new series follows a group of ambitious Black friends building their careers as tastemakers and influencers in the city where they grew up and plans to give an honest look at what it means to be young, Black, and in constant pursuit of one’s dreams in South Los Angeles.

In addition to knocking out business behind and in front of the silver screen, Issa Rae is also dazzling fans with her beauty as she covers this month’s Vanity Fair issue where she revealed her plans for her versions of “Project Greenlight.”

“I want this version of the show to make filmmaking feel attainable,” Rae said.

Rae also dished on what happened to the fan petitioned series starring herself, Rihanna, Lupita N’Yongo and directed by Ava DuVerney, adding that while the petition resulted in the foursome talking plans via a group chat–“nothing has changed” from there.

“Every year without fail,” she says when I bring it up again. “Zero comment! Nothing has changed.”

To read the full interview, click here.

Issa Rae Tapped To Lead ‘Project Greenlight’ Revival For HBO Max was originally published on hiphopwired.com

