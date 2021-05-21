T.I.: Puts Out A New Song Called “What It’s Come To” [VIDEO]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

T.I. drops a new song called “What It’s Come To”

via Complex:

The Atlanta-bred rapper returned Thursday night to unleash his latest track “What It’s Come To,” a hard-hitting cut that seemingly finds T.I. taking aim at his sexual assault accusers. T.I. posted the track’s official cover art on social media, which features hand-written lyrics about unspecified claims, an “anonymous provocative conversation,” and “lyin’ ass bitches.”

“Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?” he raps. “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision … while I’m up against some lyin’ ass bitches/Damn, this is what it’s come to.” (LoveBScott)

