Bruno Mars: Makes History As The First Artist To Have 5 Singles Go Diamond!

Congrats go out to Bruno Mars on being the first artist to go Diamond with 5 certified singles.

via Complex:

The Grammy-sweeping superstar can now add another history-making award to his roster, as the RIAA revealed that Bruno is the first artist ever to achieve diamond certification for five singles. “Love you hooligans,” Bruno wrote to his fans on Twitter. “Thank you for rockin’ with me throughout this incredible journey. We’ve only just begun.”

To break it down a little further, “Just the Way You Are” has been certified 12-times platinum, “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” have been certified 11-times platinum, and “That’s What I Like” and “Grenade” has been certified 10-times platinum. “This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records,” Mitch Glazier, Chairman, and CEO of the RIAA praised in a statement. “What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded – and Bruno now has 5 of them!” (LoveBScott)

Close