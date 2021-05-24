News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 24, 2021: Police Reform Bill Deadline — Money for Vaccinations — Ronald Greene’s Death By Police

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Politicians Continue Work on George Floyd Policing Bill

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Despite not making the May 25 deadline, the White House says work continues to pass and sign into law the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

2. Ascension of African American Female Judge

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

The nomination of U.S. Distrct Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals.

3. Coronavirus Update: More States Give Money for Vaccinations

3 MINUTE READ

What We Need To Know: 

For the first time in almost a year, the daily average of new Covid-19 infections in the U.S. has fallen below 30,000.

4. Released Body Camera Footage Confirms Ronald Greene’s Death By Police

3 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Body camera footage of Ronald Greene’s fatal May 2019 attack by Louisiana State Police (LSP) has now been obtained and posted by the Associated Press (AP).

5. Americans Rise Up To Support Black-Owned Businesses

4 MINUTE READ

What You Need To Know:

Following the death of George Floyd, Americans have renewed their interest in supporting the economic advancement of African Americans, and amid online support, Black-owned businesses saw huge spikes.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 24, 2021: Police Reform Bill Deadline — Money for Vaccinations — Ronald Greene’s Death By Police  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 4 weeks ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 2 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 3 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 6 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 8 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close