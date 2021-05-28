Bill Cosby: Denied Parole After Not Going To Sex Offender Therapy Program

In a letter detailing its decision, the board said Cosby also failed to develop a parole release plan.

The next time Cosby goes before the board, officials will look to see whether he has “successfully participated in/successfully completed a treatment program for sex offenders and violence prevention,” the letter shared by Cosby’s spokesman said.

The spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, said the decision “was not a surprise” after Cosby refused to participate in a “sexually violent predator” course.

“Mr. Cosby has vehemently proclaimed his innocence and continues to deny all allegations made against him,” Wyatt said Thursday. “Today, Mr. Cosby continues to remain hopeful that the Pennslyvania State Supreme Court will issue an opinion to vacate his conviction or warrant him a new trial.” (LoveBScott)