Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Diddy a.k.a Love invited all his celebrity friends over to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend and when we say everybody was there, errbody was there. From Janelle Monae, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Lena Waithe and Soulja Boy to Tracee Ellis Ross and an Oscars statue, the billionaire mogul just unlocked a new level of #superblackexcellence (as coined by the Ciroc King).

Speaking of Ciroc, it’s no surprise the drink was on unlimited flow. At one point, Diddy and Tracee Ellis Ross filmed themselves shamelessly plugging their products in the most clever integrated marketing clip. While taking a moment from the insane pool party outside, Diddy and Tracee took a moment to promote one another’s product including Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern travel size conditioner.

Both Tracee and Diddy appeared “nice” (read: intoxicated) while bigging each other up. While Tracee perfectly placed the “Summer Citrus” Ciroc bottle to eye’s view, Diddy introduced the palm size yellow bottle, before adding, “I need some conditioner.”

Tracee looked flawless as always. She looked sleek in a black look with bold gold jewelry and a her hair neatly pulled back. The duo toast to Black excellence before sipping a Vodka shot. “I cannot drink that whole thing,” Tracee jokes before she and Diddy strike a pose. Diddy stopped and engaged with all of his attendees and snapped this hot flick with Janelle Monae.

Diddy’s star-studded event kept us entertained this weekend. In other words, his IG stories was lit.

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares The Beauty Secrets That Keep Her Fresh-Faced And Moisturized

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself

was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

