Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Yung Miami, Latto, And Erica Banks Revive Christian Dior’s Monogram Shorts Set

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
latto, Yung, erica

Source: Getty / Getty

High end designers took advertising to the next level when they created garments covered in their logo. Back in the 80’s and 90’s, it wasn’t strange to see the Gucci, Louis Vuitton, or Christian Dior monogram prints all over a celebrities outfit. Although the trend has continued for years in various ways, nostalgia hits when I see those timeless prints worn today.

Over the last couple of weeks we spotted Yung Miami, Latto, and Erica Banks rocking a Christian Dior monogram set with the matching sneakers and purse. While each woman wore their shorts and matching bralette differently, they equally looked great!

Yung Miami accessorized her set with an extremely iced out necklace.

Latto has been spotted in a few Dior monogram looks, but this time around she matched Yung Miami in the cheeky shorts and bralette set. It’s her butt-length braid that sets this look apart from the others.

Rapper Erica Banks also rocked the Dior ensemble, but added the matching bucket hat to the mix.

This is definitely a hot girl look for a hot girl summer. All ladies looked fresh to death in their monogram sets, but I think Latto’s braid and sunglasses gave her some edge. What do you think? Are you loving this look?

DON’T MISS…

The City Girls Debut Sexy Capsule Collection With Icon Swimwear To Kick Off Hot Girl Summer

Rapper Mulatto Says She’s Working On Changing Her Name

Yung Miami And Lala Anthony Serve Style On A Platter In Their K Cavallrii Jumpsuit

 

Yung Miami, Latto, And Erica Banks Revive Christian Dior’s Monogram Shorts Set  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close