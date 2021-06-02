Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bryan Michael Cox 15th Annual Music & Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

J Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records and legendary music mogul took to Instagram on Tuesday (June 1) to not only mourn the loss of his nephew who was shot and killed in Houston over Memorial Day Weekend but publicly declare he wasn’t idly sitting by and waiting for HPD to solve the case.

In the caption, J Prince issued a public service announcement to the city, calling on certain “real” individuals to take matters into their own hands.

“Houston We Have A Problem To Solve!” he wrote next to a photo of himself posing with his nephew. “There are a few renegade young punks, who went into one of my boys’ garage and shot my unarmed nephew in his heart and killed him. These clowns have no principles, with an “anybody can get it” type of attitude. I wish I could go back to the western days and put a “WANTED: DEAD OR ALIVE- MILLION DOLLAR REWARD” on them but that’s illegal, so I won’t do that.”

He continued, “To all the real ones in every hood in H-Town, let’s not wait on the police to solve every problem for us. We have legal rights that need to be exercised to protect. I have NO respect for you n*ggas around the world that call yourselves gangstas, killing unarmed, innocent people at nightclubs, homes, schools, malls, restaurants, churches or wherever! This is weak sh*t NOT gangsta!”

Prince was referring to an incident at Clé Houston on Monday morning (May 31) when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the club, shooting and killing one patron before an off-duty deputy who was working security opened fire, killing the gunman. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission suspended the club’s liquor license for seven days following the shooting.

“Real n*ggas around the world need to come together to deal with these bad apples,” Prince concluded. ” I wish immediate karma to all those who intentionally kill innocent people. Reap what you sow!”

RELATED: J Prince Responds To NBA Youngboy: “I See You Took My Kindness For Weakness” [VIDEO]

RELATED: J Prince Shows Off His Own Private Island [VIDEO]

J Prince Calls Out Fake ‘Gangstas’ After His Nephew Is Murdered  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 1 month ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 6 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close