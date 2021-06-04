The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
What's Trending?! Should Step Parents Be Allowed To Discipline Spouse Kids?

A video that surfaced online has people up in arms. A woman’s 12-year-old stepson was caught smoking weed in the home of her and her husband. So the stepmother took it upon herself to go on her live and give him a bald cut as punishment. She said she will continue to do so until his grades go up because he currently has straight F’s.  This video led to the conversation of should step parents be allowed to discipline their spouse’s children.

 

What’s Trending?! Should Step Parents Be Allowed To Discipline Spouse Kids? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
Close