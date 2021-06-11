Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: A 12 Year Old Local Wrestler Is Headed To The Pan-Am Games Representing Team USA

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A 12-year-old local wrestler is headed to the Olympics… Her name is Camryn Gresham be on the lookout for her real soon!

Via FOX19

Camryn recently qualified to become the youngest member of Team USA for the Pan-Am games in October, where she’ll represent her country in Mexico on the U-15 team.

She met the minimum age requirement by just a handful of days. But Joey Ward, a former All-American wrestler, says Camryn is more than good enough.

“She is special,” Ward said. “She’s going to do all these things. The Olympics – we sat down and looked at it as a family, like, 2024, 2028, it’s going to be Camryn. We just got to figure out what weight and where she is going to train leading up to it.”

Don Juan Fasho Show Graphic (updated 2/2020)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

12 Year , A , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , games , Headed , is , local , old , Pan-Am , The , TO , wrestler

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 2 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 2 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 5 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 8 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 9 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 9 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close