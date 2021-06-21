Kevin Hart: Sits Down At The Red Table With Will Smith

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin HArts has a seat at the Red Table with Will Smith and opens up about everything in his life.

via: Page Six

Kevin Hart opened up about how his philandering affected his relationship with his children to Will Smith on a special Father’s Day installment of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett’s Facebook show, “Red Table Talk.”

“I stepped in some s–t, yeah,” Hart, 41, responded when Smith, 52, asked how he addressed that scandal with his children. “You’re never prepared for that side of it. Having a little girl in my life, it’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion.”

“Through my public, uh, debacles … it’s very hard to bother me,” Hart continued. “But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why’ and you gotta have those conversations, the head drops for the first time.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: