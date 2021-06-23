Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Original Cast Of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Reunite For 30th Anniversary

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Fans of the 1991 dramedy musical, ‘The Five Heartbeats’ got a taste of nostalgia after seeing pictures posted on social media reuniting the actors during this year’s Tribeca Film Festivals.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Actors Robert Townsend, Harry Lennix, Michael Wright, John Terrell, Tico Wells, and Leon appeared on the red carpet together in celebration of the films 30th anniversary and Juneteenth. Once Leon shared the photograph to his Instagram feed that was taken on the red carpet, fans rushed to the comment section to express their love for the fictional group.

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The iconic film was screened in celebration of 30 years following its release was inspired by famed tales of stardom from Black male led groups like The Temptations, Four Tops during the 1960’s. Townsend, who commented “Oh what a night! Together forever…” under his cast-mate’s post also shared with Tom Joyner earlier in the year that he was in the process of filming a Five Heartbeats documentary. Could a remake also be in the works for this classic movie?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Original Cast Of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Reunite For 30th Anniversary  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 3 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 7 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 9 months ago
09.17.20
Condola Rashad Found Her ‘Space Daughter’ Costumes In…
 10 months ago
09.08.20
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
01.30.21
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 10 months ago
09.01.20
Photos
Close