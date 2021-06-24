LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby is about to dabble in DaFashion (dun dun tssss) with his very first fashion collection with Boohoo Man. The UK based retailer announced they’re launching a new limited edition men’s line in partnership with the Charlotte-bred rapper.

In an Instagram post to the brand’s Instagram account, DaBaby shared the collaboration news. The post read, “Well, we guess the news is out then… The rumours are true. boohooMAN x @dababy coming sooner than you think. Stay tuned for more info on the drop. Trust us, you do NOT wanna miss this. ”

The brand gave a few sneak peaks of the collection in a series of Instagram posts. In one, the Baby wore a powder blue varsity jacket partnered with a white tee shirt with black writing on the front. The clothing line also features a red, white, and blue varsity jacket with the words “baby”, “loyalty,” and “Charlotte,” on the back.

BoohooMan head of design, Shane Chin, said in a statement: “This collection was designed with the lifestyle of DaBaby in mind, with looks taking you from the street to the studio and to the stage – we wanted to create something for everyone.

“Baby’s style is on point with who we are and his bold, youthful style appeals so well to our customer. This has been an exciting project for the team to work on.”

The 100-piece, limited edition collection will be available for purchase as soon as Wednesday, June 30th. You’ll be able to shop the entire collection on Boohooman.com. What do you think? Can you see your bae in DaBaby’s Boohoo Man collection?

DON’T MISS…

Timeekah Murphy Went From The Army To Designing For Beyoncé In ‘Black Is King’

The New Louis Vuitton Sweater Was Inspired By Jamaica, But Reps The Wrong Colors

The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Is Recognizing These 15 Black Celebrities For Their Class Of 2022 Inductions

DaBaby Becomes Da Designer: DaBaby Announces His Limited Edition Collection With Boohoo Man was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: