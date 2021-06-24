Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated and promoted her sexy swimwear collection with FashionNova with a twerktastic video that showed off pieces from the highly anticipated line. In the sultry social media clip, Meg transitions through bikinis, coverups and matching purses while highlighting her curvy, glistening frame. Like sis, can we order the body-ody too?

She captioned the headline-grabbing video, “Heavy my swim collection with @fashionnova is out now ! Head to their website to get these looks (this ass not included ).” Welp, guess that answers our question.

Megan’s FN collaboration consists of swimsuits, ranging from bold color bikinis and animal print to cute coverups for the devoted hottie. Between The City Girls swimwear collection with Icon Swim, hot girl summer is activated.

Meg, who recently returned to social media after taking a break for her mental health, is also promoting her new single Thot Sh*t.

In other Thot Sh*t news, Black Tik Tok users have actually gone on strike, refusing to make a dance to the infectious jam in an effort to raise awareness around white Tik Tok users who appropriate the trendy routines by Black users and water it down to their own version, which then finds success.

“We observed over the years on TikTok that most dances on the app are originated by Black creators and creators who aren’t Black will water it down to do the bare minimum of the dance and claim it as their own,” Tik Tok user Jazmine Moore told Revolt TV. “So when this song popped up everyone knew that someone was going to make a dance to it. But Black creators collectively agreed not to make one.”

Despite not becoming the latest viral dance craze, Thot Sh*t has over 11 million views on Youtube and peaked at No. 58 after one week on the Billboard charts.

Shop her collection with FashionNova, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Megan Thee Stallion Returns To Social Media Rocking A Bikini And Her Natural Hair

Megan Thee Stallion Channels Janet Jackson In Basquiat-Inspired Suit And We’re Here For It!

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her FashionNova Swimwear Collection With A Twerk Session was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: