DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned Bill Cosby‘s 2018 conviction on sexual assault charges, clearing the way for the 83-year-old comedian to be freed from prison.

According to WKYC in Philadelphia, Cosby will walk out of a state prison a free man after his lawyers appealed to the court and argued Cosby’s entire life was put on trial that caused him to suffer unquantifiable prejudice.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

In an opinion issued by the court, the court agreed to review two pieces of the case Cosby’s lawyers challenged last June. The first involved the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call five other accusers of Cosby’s. The other examined Cosby’s argument he had an agreement with a former prosecutor he’d never be charged for any of his alleged crimes.

RELATED: Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him From Mandatory Sexual Predator Therapy

Cosby was convicted in 2018 on three aggravated indecent assault counts. The court deemed Cosby a ‘sexually violent predator’ for posing an ‘imminent safety risk to women.’

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET 

He was up for parole last year but was denied a conditional release due to his refusal to attend a treatment program for sex offenders and he was also given a negative recommendation by the Pennsylvania Board of Corrections.

This story is developing.

 

Sign up for our newsletter:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Bill Cosby To Be Released From Prison After Court Overturns Sexual Assault Conviction  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 4 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 7 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close