Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Hold the grill.. there’s been a food recall!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young man cooking barbecue on beach, smiling

Source: Nisian Hughes / Getty

Tyson foods announced Saturday evening that several frozen cooked chicken packages are recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The USDA states the outbreak has caused three illnesses and one death so far.

The recall includes Tyson branded products and products for restaurants, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars.

The affected products were produced at one plant located in Missouri. Each package of the recalled products has the establishment code P-7089. A full list of the recalled products is posted on the USDA website and Tysonfoods.com.

Customers are urged to throw away the possible products or return them To the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text 1-855-382-3101

19 Celebrity Foodies You Love
19 photos

 

 

frozen food recall

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 2 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 3 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 3 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 6 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 8 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 9 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close