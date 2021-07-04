Hold the grill.. there’s been a food recall!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Tyson foods announced Saturday evening that several frozen cooked chicken packages are recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

The USDA states the outbreak has caused three illnesses and one death so far.

The recall includes Tyson branded products and products for restaurants, including Jet’s Pizza, Casey’s General Store, Marco’s Pizza and Little Caesars.

The affected products were produced at one plant located in Missouri. Each package of the recalled products has the establishment code P-7089. A full list of the recalled products is posted on the USDA website and Tysonfoods.com.

Customers are urged to throw away the possible products or return them To the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text 1-855-382-3101