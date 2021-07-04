Fireworks , safety

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This time of year brings out the best in firework displays in the professional setting and local neighborhoods, it can also lead to injuries of those lighting them.

Here are some safety tips if you choose to have a fireworks display but note that It is strongly recommended that fireworks only be used by professionals. Check your local law’s regarding fireworks.

-Never let children light / handle fireworks, even sparklers can burn up to and over 1200 degrees F. and cause fire to clothes and smoke inhalation injuries.

-Light fireworks outdoors in a clear area away from houses, dry leaves or grass, and flammable materials.

-Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and for pouring on fireworks that do not go off.

-Do not try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.

-Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

-Never ignite fireworks in a container, especially in a glass or metal container

-Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.

-Store fireworks in a dry, cool place.

-Never have any part of your body directly over a firework while lighting.

-Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.

-Have a fire extinguisher close by.

-Wear protective eye glasses

Stay Safe!