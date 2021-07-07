Feature Story
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 23 “Dating Drama”

Have you been submarined or breadcrumbed? The ladies undress some of the newer dating terms taking over and discuss which “dating crime” they have committed.  Plus, we’re taking trips! Find out what not to use in hotel rooms. You NEED to hear this!

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

