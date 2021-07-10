Kevin Hart gets a gag birthday gift from Nick Cannon

CLOSE
Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart received an usual gift for his 42nd birthday from Nick Cannon.. a Llama.
Kevin shared the news on his Instagram account not truly understanding why he was gifted the animal.. the present read..
“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well,” said one of the persons delivering the animal while reading out a message from Cannon. “Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”
I guess the Birthday War is on!
You can see the Instagram post here