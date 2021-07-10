Kevin Hart gets a gag birthday gift from Nick Cannon

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Comedian and Actor Kevin Hart received an usual gift for his 42nd birthday from Nick Cannon.. a Llama.

Kevin shared the news on his Instagram account not truly understanding why he was gifted the animal.. the present read..

“Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well,” said one of the persons delivering the animal while reading out a message from Cannon. “Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.”

I guess the Birthday War is on!

