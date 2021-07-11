Conor McGregor Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury In 1st Round TKO Loss To Dustin Poirier, Still Talks Smack After Taking L

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It might be time for Conor McGregor to consider retirement.

UFC 264 went down at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (July 10) and featured bitter rivals Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as a kickoff to their trilogy. The fight was hyped to the high heavens with McGregor supplying the fireworks at the pre-fight conference when he tried to kick Poirer during the staredown and promised his opponent would be leaving the arena on a stretcher.

Well, McGregor was partially right, someone did leave on a stretcher, and it was him after suffering a gruesome leg injury when he snapped his ankle, giving Poirier a first-round TKO victory.

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

During the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, McGregor, understandably frustrated and sitting on the octagon floor, didn’t let his snapped ankle stop him from talking trash. He even claimed the Poirier’s wife was in his DMs.

“I was boxing the bleeding head off him, kicking the bleeding legs off him, the usual shit, tried to go the distance,” he said. “This is not over. If I have to take this outside, it’s all outside … ‘Your wife is in my DMs. I’ll chat to you later on. Hit me back up I’ll chat to you later on. I’ll be at the after-party at the Wynn nightclub. You look in bits, you little hoe.”

Piorer’s wife didn’t care for McGregor’s comments about her and was photographed flipping the MMA fighter the bird.

Poirier wasn’t shocked at all about McGregor’s injury and broke down the moment he knew it happened, “I felt something, for sure. He fractured it on one of the kicks at the beginning of the fight, and then he broke it. I’m more than sure of it. He got what he had coming to him. Karma is a mirror. You never want to get a win that way, but what happened was the result of checking a kick.”

As expected, McGregor’s injury immediately garnered tons of reactions on social media, with many believing it’s time for the outspoken Irishman to hang up his gloves.

McGregor vowed he would be back. We shall see because his last two fights have not been good.

