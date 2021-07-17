Teyana Taylor Creatively Directed The Pretty Little Thing x Winnie Harlow Collaboration And It’s Everything!!!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The latest celebrity collaboration with online fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing has officially dropped and with Teyana Taylor behind the creative direction, the looks are sure to pop!

The latest collab is with none other than 26-year-old model Winnie Harlow – the first partnership the model has ever had with the brand. The line officially launched in late June and taps into Winnie’s Caribbean side, featuring an array of pieces with bright colors and vibrant vibes. Prior to the fashion drop, Teyana and Winnie visited the Bahamas to shoot tropical looks for the campaign and bring the Island vibes to life. Teyana recently shared fun behind-the-scenes pictures and videos of their time on the Island on Instagram, showing Winnie in a variety of looks including bold, vibrant bikinis, tie-dye dresses, and co-ord sets.

“BEHIND THE SCENES with one of my favorite pretty little tings in @prettylittlething as she takes on the Bahamas ,” Teyana captioned the series of images. “@winnieharlow killed her shoot for her @prettylittlething x Winnie collab!!!!! This is no surprise tho!!! Purr Shout out to da village cause you know it takes one to create magic !!! Thank you!!”

Teyana then went on to thank her team and crew for pulling off a successful shoot, including shouting out her very special co-director, her five-year-old daughter Junie.

Teyana also shared a super sexy video of the finished campaign featuring Winnie giving us major Island girl vibes as she showed off all of the tropical looks from the campaign.

Last week, Winnie brought the islands to Los Angeles when she celebrated the official launch of the new collaboration with a super turned-up party. She wore a bright, tie-dye bikini top and a pair of matching skintight leggings, both of which are from her new collection. She accessorized the look with a gold chain belt that coordinated with chains she wore around her neck. She also rocked large hoop earrings, bangles, and gold rings to set the entire look off.

The Winnie Harlow x PLT collection has already proven to be an instant success since its release in June and we’re sure that Teyana Taylor’s creative input (along with Winnie’s award-winning looks) has played a major part in this collaboration’s success!

