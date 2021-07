LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe Checked in with Biz Markie’s family every day for a whole year.

via: Revolt

Last June, the 57-year-old was admitted to a hospital for severe complications from Type 2 diabetes. Since then, Tara said Joe called her every week to ask for updates on his health. The “What’s Luv?” spitter also routinely checked in with Biz’s other relatives to see if there was anything he could do to support them during the difficult time. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: