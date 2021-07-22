Jadakiss & Styles P Make Fun Of Jim Jones’ Weatherman Skit [Video]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The LOX and Diplomats Verzuz trolling continues and we are here for it. Recently Jadakiss joined Styles P in trolling Jim Jones‘ weatherman duties.

As spotted on HipHopDX the two MC’s had time during a recent pitstop in Harlem. Earlier this week the LOX rappers took some lighthearted shots at Capo for his signature weatherman skits and let the Hip-Hop community know of their plans to replace him. “It’s the new weatherman, Jim will be out of business after August 3rd, so I’m practicing the weatherman,” Styles P said in the video. “As you can see, I’m in Harlem, New York. What up, Harlem? I love y’all.”

“I just want to say after August 3rd, I’m going to be the new weatherman. If I ain’t going to be it, then Kiss will have to fill in, or we’ll do this sh*t together. After August 3rd, no more weatherman for Capo. It’s over” he proclaimed. Jadakiss then turned the camera to selfie mode to say that the Diplomats are in for a real battle at their Verzuz on Tuesday, August 3.

Most recently Styles P posted another video that edited the classic fight scene from Rocky IV. The skit superimposes Styles’ face over Ivan Drago as he puts the beats on Jim Jones as Apollo Creed. Juelz Santana and Cam’ron are also include in the trolling as Killa is asking for the fight to be stopped. “this how the songs and bars gonna be hitting @jimjonescapo in the head !! I don’t want to hear THROW THE DAMN TOWEL that night either ..” he wrote.

Jim has yet to comment on the weatherman snub.

