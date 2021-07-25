Saweetie Shines On The Cover Of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Does Saweetie ever take a day off from being so stunning? The rapper most recently graced the cover of the latest edition of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam and per usual, she looks amazing.

Styled by Wilford Lenov and shot by Jora Frantzis, the 28-year-old beauty rocked a plethora of high fashion looks for the magazine’s latest issue while building anticipation for her debut studio album ‘Pretty B*tch Music.’ Saweetie took to IG to share photos from the shoot, posting the gorgeous cover shot along with other selects from the magazine.

Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam also posted some of the fire images from the shoot, including this one where the “Best Friend” rapper wore a matching gold and white Schiaparelli short set, Saint Laurent platform heels, and a The Blonds diamond hairpiece that resembled a wig.

Another stunning look was this gorgeous shot in blue, where Saweetie wore a Christian Cowan feather dress and blue Le Silla heels. She wore her platinum blonde locs in a high, futuristic double bun with blue ribbons and bangs that framed her face. Her makeup, done by Shoichiro was added a dramatic touch to the photo and looked stunning against the light blue backdrop

In the interview that accompanied the photoshoot, Saweetie shared advice on confidence for young girls. “Always be confident and self-respecting,” she said. “Do what you are passionate about non-stop, wherever you are. That makes life so much more fun.” She then opened up to the Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam team about the self-doubt she experienced in her younger years, saying, “I doubted myself during my younger years. I always worry about what people think of me. Gradually, I didn’t care about it anymore. That’s when my mental health was much better.”

But for now, all of that self-doubt is behind the femcee as she’s focused on doing what she loves. She continued, “Oh my God, that message is the art of ‘don’t care. I must be learning that too every day. Because no matter what you do, someone will speak out. Right now, I’m just focusing on what I love – music. Pure music, without any criticism.”

