George Clinton Returns From Retirement: “You’re Gonna Have To Drag Me Off”

Longtime fans of legendary soul collective Parliament-Funkadelic definitely had bittersweet feelings about the group’s retirement tour a few years ago.

Now, it’s looking like the bandleader of P-Funk, 80-year-old music icon George Clinton, is officially back in action and ready to bring back the music.

Confirmed by Rolling Stone as he celebrated his 80th birthday last week, Clinton told the outlet that he’s “gonna pull back from that” in regards to the P-Funk retirement tour. “I feel good, you know. Got all my bloodwork done with the doctors and all that,” the soul legend said during a new episode of The Rolling Stone Interview, further adding, “I ain’t got no problem. No meds… It’s hello again. You’re gonna have to drag me off.”

For those concerned about his age and health while on the road, Clinton assured that he’s embarking on the journey with no fear or worries, telling RS, “I feel good as hell right now…so if I go out on stage, yeah, cool. ‘You went out funking.’”

In addition to the musical comeback, George Clinton also confirmed that a VERZUZ episode is in the works as well, along with a new P-Funk album of trap-inspired music titled Reaching For Litness and another LP of live music.

Oh, and in terms of his new side career as a painter even with being colorblind, apparently that won’t be a problem at all as he told RS the following:

“I don’t know what the hell I’m doing,” he says. “And everyone seems to like it. It reminded me of when we actually started going into funk music as opposed to doo-wop, we was ad-libbing and jamming and grooving, and it became our thing Funk became our calling.”

Are you excited for the return of the funk? Peep one of our favorites from Parliament-Funkadelic below, and let us know a few of your personal jams from the crew:

