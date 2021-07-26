LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve always dreamed of working at Disney World, now may be your chance. The House of Mouse is currently holding an online hiring event. As Disney Eolkd gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the online hiring event will last through July 31. What positions are open? Disney is looking for all types of positions from Culinary to Housekeeping and there’s a bevy of benefits available for employees.

As an added bonus, if you’re hired you could get a $1,000 bonus if hired for a housekeeping position or certain culinary roles whether you’re full or part-time. If you’re ready to apply click here

Disney World Hosting an Online Hiring Event was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: