Disney World Hosting an Online Hiring Event

This is your chance to work at Disney World!

If you’ve always dreamed of working at Disney World, now may be your chance. The House of Mouse is currently holding an online hiring event. As Disney Eolkd gears up to celebrate its 50th anniversary, the online hiring event will last through July 31. What positions are open? Disney is looking for all types of positions from Culinary to Housekeeping and there’s a bevy of benefits available for employees.

As an added bonus, if you’re hired you could get a $1,000  bonus if hired for a housekeeping position or certain culinary roles whether you’re full or part-time. If you’re ready to apply click here

 

 

