Video Shows OHIO Woman’s Brutal Attack On Beauty Store Owners Over Declined Card

The senseless crime was captured by both surveillance and cellphone cameras

Cleveland:  What should have been an ordinary trip to a beauty supply shop ended in brutal violence and police are now searching for the woman seen on video attacking an elderly couple after her card was declined in their store.

Surveillance footage captured the entire assault, but cellphone clip taken by the owners from behind the counter offered a crystal clear look at their attacker.

“All I am trying to do is get my items,” the woman said in the video.

The owners’ son, David Jo, gave News 5 the footage, saying he did not learn of the attack until Monday morning, when his brother sent him a video clip.

“She tried to pay for these products and the card was declined,” said Jo. “It was one of those pre-paid credit cards and she put the pin numbers in and was declined and she was not happy.”

In the short clip, you can hear his parents inform the woman that she cannot leave with the items because due to a lack of funds on her card.

“My father explained it to her very clearly that the reason you’re not able to walk out with the product is… There’s no money in your account. The card was denied, therefore, obviously, you can’t take the product out of the store and that seemed to set her off,” Jo said.

Authorities working the case say the woman would face felonious assault and vandalism charges, but they are also investigating whether this could be a hate crime.

Video Shows OHIO Woman’s Brutal Attack On Beauty Store Owners Over Declined Card  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

