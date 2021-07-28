News
HomeNews

Police Accountability: More Cops Are Being Punished For Not Stopping Brutal Officers Using Excessive Force

Recent cases suggest that cops who don't intervene when fellow officers use police brutality on suspects are increasingly being disciplined for not doing their jobs.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
aurora police

From left, City Manager Jim Twombly, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson and Major Crimes Homicide Unit Lt. Robert Wesner watch bodycam video of an officer brutalizing a restrained suspect during a press conference at Aurora Police Department headquarters on Tuesday. | Source: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images / Getty

At least two cops have been punished in recent days for their decisions against intervening when their fellow officers were viciously brutalizing restrained suspects, suggesting that there could be a growing semblance of accountability on the city and state levels for members of law enforcement who don’t de-escalate and use police brutality as a first resort.

It also seemed to suggest that more cops are being punished — or, at least they will be — for standing by and watching fellow officers use excessive force on suspects who don’t pose a threat, effectively making them guilty of aiding and abetting.

Most recently, two police officers in Colorado were arrested for their roles in beating a man who is shown on bodycam video refuting allegations there was a warrant for his arrest before one cop responds with force that appeared to be unnecessary. The officers work out of a police department that has been saddled with allegations of unabated brutality for the past few years, including the controversial and still-unresolved death of pedestrian Elijah McClain.

Aurora Police Officer John Haubert was arrested on Tuesday after the bodycam video was made public. It showed Haubert choking an unidentified man who was suspected of violating the terms of his probation before putting a gun to his head, threatening to kill him and then finally pistol-whipping him until his face was bloody.

Notably, Haubert’s partner, Officer Francine Martinez, was charged with failing to stop Haubert under a state law that was enacted following protests against police violence last summer.

The Aurora Police Department has been plagued by allegations of brutality, with at least four other high-profile instances that include McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who in 2019 died three days after police put him in a carotid hold, which restricts blood flow to the brain. He was also injected with ketamine once paramedics arrived at the scene. He suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

McClain was confronted by three Aurora Police officers while walking home from a convenience store. The police claim they were responding to a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and used excessive force after McClain “resisted contact.” The bodycam footage showed McClain calmly asking officers to respect his space, while he explained that he was an “introvert” who was trying to turn his music down in order to hear the officer’s commands.

The law passed in Colorado is similar in nature to the Democratic-led national police reform legislation that has stalled in the Senate despite Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress and the White House. It not only requires all officers to use body cameras but it also bans chokeholds, forces cops to intervene when they witness police misconduct and sets the stage for cops to be sued for police brutality.

Colorado’s law was prompted by the murder of George Floyd, a police killing that involved three other Minneapolis cops who failed to stop Derek Chauvin from applying deadly pressure with his knee to the neck of the unarmed and handcuffed Black man last year. Those three since-fired officers are scheduled to stand trial in March of next year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

There is no such law on the books in Georgia, but two cops in Atlanta were recently suspended for their roles in an episode of police brutality that was similar in nature to the case in Colorado.

In that instance, a brief video on social media shows a police officer standing over an apparently handcuffed woman before he kicks her right in the face at close range. The video showed the woman attempting to say something to the officer before he kicked her. All the while his partner just stood there and didn’t do anything to stop her fellow cop after he kicked the suspect, who did not post any physical threat.

Despite the absence of most audio in the snippet, the woman can still be heard screaming in agony from being kicked in her face.

The cop who kicked the suspect was promptly suspended without pay. But again, perhaps more notably, his partner who didn’t try to intervene has been placed on administrative leave, showing there is a consequence — even in traditionally conservative Georgia, a state that is run by Republicans — for a police officer failing to stop a fellow cop from using excessive force on a suspect.

While the Senate Republicans continue to weaponize the filibuster against such national legislation, laws like the one in Colorado and continuing to discipline cops like in Atlanta could go a long way on the city and state levels if the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act continues to languish in partisan legislative purgatory.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Minneapolis Voters To Decide If City Will Reimagine Public Safety

Video Shows Atlanta Cop Kicking Woman In The Face As Partner Stands And Watches

Police killings 2020

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

112 photos Launch gallery

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

113 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 11:30 a.m. ET, July 20, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. One glaring example of that truth came Friday night in Maryland when cops gunned down Ryan LeRoux, a 21-year-old Black man who was killed in a McDonald's parking lot under questionable circumstances that cast doubt on the police narrative. https://twitter.com/SilverCoalition/status/1417310874650480642?s=20 Four Montgomery County police officers responded by firing a total of 24 shots at LeRoux "over the course of several seconds," the Washington Post reported, because they said he had a gun. His father said LeRoux's gun was legally owned. There is no evidence that LeRoux wielded the gun, let alone threatened the police with it. In fact, it's unclear what prompted the police to use deadly force if their lives were not threatened. LeRoux's father said he was shown about 25 minutes of bodycam video that police have said is too dark and "very difficult to see," effectively allowing them to control the narrative of the shooting. Nevertheless, police have also said they "believe" the footage shows LeRoux brandishing the gun. “So far, they have been unable to prove to me that my son raised a gun,” Paul LeRoux said. “They have not proved to me that Ryan showed any reason to justify the amount of lethal force.” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has called for a full investigation into the shooting that was allegedly prompted by LeRoux refusing to move his car from the McDonald's drive-thru. Police have said LeRoux "was not cooperative,” which ultimately led to "a use of force resulting in Mr. LeRoux behind [sic] shot by the officers.” LeRoux's name joins a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Police Accountability: More Cops Are Being Punished For Not Stopping Brutal Officers Using Excessive Force  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 9 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close