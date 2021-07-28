The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: R&B Singer's Ex-Wife To Expose Their Marriage In A Memoir + This Couple Doesn't Bathe

Usher isn’t the only person who is standing a flourishing because his ex-wife, Tameka Foster has a lot to say.  She’s set to release a memoir titled,  “Here I Stand… in a Beautiful State” not only discussing her two-year. marriage with the R&B singer, but her life, and her struggles losing a child.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are getting backlash after sharing their shower routines, or the lack thereof.   The two shared that they don’t value taking a shower for plenty of reasons. Gary has the couple’s shower rundown in the tea.

Clips of T-Pain hit social media in the promotion of Netflix's newest eight-part documentary, "This Is Pop" saying that Usher is the reason he went into a four-year depression. The singer remembered when they were on a first-class flight to the 2013 BET Awards when he pulled him aside to say that he ruined music with auto-tune. "Usher was my friend," T-Pain said in the video. "I really respect Usher. And he was like, 'Man. I'm gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f**ked up music.'" T-Pain shared. "I'm like, 'But I used it, I didn't tell everybody else to start using it,'" T-Pain said. "I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me." Social media of course had to share their opinions on this situation.

Close