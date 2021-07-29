Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 26 – “Separating the Man from the Music”

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

This week, we’re talking about who the internet wants to cancel including Da Baby, TI, and Kevin Samuels. We’ll also be undressing friendships: when to end them, being a good friend and starting new friendships. Plus, Lore’l tells us about her recent experience at Kanye’s listening party and Rolling Loud.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

This is your last chance to win this month’s $500 Macy’s gift card! Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode. Head to www.theundressingroompod.com to enter and for more details.

We’ve updated our Macy’s closet! Check out some of our favorite fashion deals in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcile

@starringlorel

@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 26 – “Separating the Man from the Music”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.
HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…
 3 months ago
04.24.21
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…
 4 months ago
04.09.21
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…
 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…
 4 months ago
03.17.21
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…
 5 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah
Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…
 7 months ago
01.02.21
Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…
 8 months ago
11.20.20
Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…
 9 months ago
11.12.20
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
01.30.21
Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’
 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close