Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate Their Anniversary

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

It may seem hard to believe, but Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrated their 11th year anniversary this weekend. Keys took to social media to let her husband and her fans know just how much she loves her man.  “Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror,” said Keys in the caption of her post. “All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, presious love.”

The super producer and the 15-time Grammy winner officially celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, but have been in celebration mode all month long. Keys took to her Instagram page to share some of the moments the two shared in the “love zone.”

Can you say, “Couples goals?”

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate Their Anniversary  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 3 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 7 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 8 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close