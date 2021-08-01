Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Celebrate Their Anniversary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It may seem hard to believe, but Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz celebrated their 11th year anniversary this weekend. Keys took to social media to let her husband and her fans know just how much she loves her man. “Soulmates. Deeper then soulmates. Twin flames. An existential earthquake. My souls mirror,” said Keys in the caption of her post. “All these are good but still not strong enough to describe our precious, presious love.”

The super producer and the 15-time Grammy winner officially celebrated their anniversary on Saturday, but have been in celebration mode all month long. Keys took to her Instagram page to share some of the moments the two shared in the “love zone.”

Can you say, “Couples goals?”

