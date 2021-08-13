[VIDEO]: Lizzo Feat. Cardi B- Rumors

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lizzo and Cardi B has a new single “Rumors” that hit the streets today!

via Complex:

The singer’s latest release, “Rumors,” sees her team up with none other than fellow Atlantic Records signee Cardi B, marking her first solo music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You. While the Grammy-winning singer is plotting her solo comeback, Cardi has already had a hectic 2021; releasing the chart-topping “Up,” which was soon followed by DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper,” Migos’ “Type Shit,” and Normani’s “Wild Side.”

Lizzo also dropped off the official Tanu Muino-directed video for the track, which you can check out up top.

