[VIDEO]: Lizzo Feat. Cardi B- Rumors

Lizzo and Cardi B has a new single “Rumors” that hit the streets today!

 

via Complex:

The singer’s latest release, “Rumors,” sees her team up with none other than fellow Atlantic Records signee Cardi B, marking her first solo music since 2019’s Cuz I Love You. While the Grammy-winning singer is plotting her solo comeback, Cardi has already had a hectic 2021; releasing the chart-topping “Up,” which was soon followed by DJ Khaled’s “Big Paper,” Migos’ “Type Shit,” and Normani’s “Wild Side.”

 

Lizzo also dropped off the official Tanu Muino-directed video for the track, which you can check out up top. (LoveBScott)

Source: Staff / Radio One Digital

 

