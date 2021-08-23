Fa Sho Celebrity News
Gervonta Davis: Posted Video After Jet Crash

Prayers for boxer Gervonta Davis’s plane crashed during take-off.

via: Bleacher’s Report

He posted video shortly after the incident on Instagram Live (warning: video contains profanity):

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Gervonta Davis has just gone live on Instagram after the private jet he was on crashed during take-off…<br><br>[📽️ <a href=”https://twitter.com/Gervontaa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Gervontaa</a>%5D <a href=”https://t.co/K8b91xUy4G”>pic.twitter.com/K8b91xUy4G</a></p>&mdash; Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) <a href=”https://twitter.com/MichaelBensonn/status/1429147846603853836?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 21, 2021</a></blockquote> https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

