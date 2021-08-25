Cincinnati: Workers Sue Hospitals Over Covid19 Vaccine Mandate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati Hospital workers are suing the hospitals over being made to take the Vaccine,

Via Fox19

More than 27 employees so far from St. Elizabeth Healthcare agreed to be plaintiffs with over 100 at each health care system agreeing to join the legal fight against UC Health, Cincinnati Children’s, Christ, TriHealth, Mercy, and St. Elizabeth.

The workers want courts in both Hamilton and Boone counties to declare the policy violates their rights “to protect their bodily integrity and to refuse unnecessary medical treatment,” the lawsuits show.

The employees are front-line nurses, nursing supervisors, floor managers, health care technicians and even security guards.

