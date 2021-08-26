Cincinnati: Xavier University Requires All Students To Be Vaccinated

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Xavier University will now require students to be Vaccinated!

Via Fox19

The policy does not apply to staff, 85 percent of whom are already vaccinated, according to the university. That compares to 77 percent of students who are vaccinated.

There will be two student immunization deadlines (quoted in full:)

Prior to October 18, 2021, students will be required to show proof of having received either full or partial (ie. first dose of a two-dose protocol) vaccination. Students who do not demonstrate this will not be permitted to register for classes for the spring 2022 semester.

By January 3, 2022, students must complete their second dose and verify their full vaccination, if applicable (ie. Pfizer or Moderna), or they will be canceled from their spring 2022 classes.

Also On 100.3: