Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Xavier University Requires All Students To Be Vaccinated

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Xavier University will now require students to be Vaccinated!

Via Fox19

The policy does not apply to staff, 85 percent of whom are already vaccinated, according to the university. That compares to 77 percent of students who are vaccinated.

There will be two student immunization deadlines (quoted in full:)

  • Prior to October 18, 2021, students will be required to show proof of having received either full or partial (ie. first dose of a two-dose protocol) vaccination. Students who do not demonstrate this will not be permitted to register for classes for the spring 2022 semester.
  • By January 3, 2022, students must complete their second dose and verify their full vaccination, if applicable (ie. Pfizer or Moderna), or they will be canceled from their spring 2022 classes.

 

A , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho clebrity news , mask , Requires , University , vacinnated , xavier

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 4 months ago
08.26.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 5 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 5 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 8 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 10 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 11 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close