LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bet you didn’t see that headline coming. The polarizing star behind monstrous hits Old Town Road and Montero really gave his critics something to talk about with a PEOPLE Magazine maternity shoot. You may be scratching your head, clearly Lil Nas X doesn’t have a uterus, so what exactly is he very pregnant with? His new album, Montero, due in stores September 17!

Lil Nas X’s announcement photos were shot by Adrian Per. “Lil Nas X is officially expecting a “baby” — due Sept. 17. Tap the bio link for the exclusive “scoop” and his over-the-top announcement photos,” reads the PEOPLE caption.

X recently revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album Montero, which features Megan Thee Stallion, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and of course, Jack Harlow who was featured on his follow-up single Industry Baby.

Lil Nas X continues to make headlines with his gender bending approach to his artistry. He is often on the other end of harsh criticisms from other musicians in the industry. But it doesn’t seem to deter the unapologetic personality.

Comedian Donnell Rawlings took to social media where he expressed his foolish opinion on the images. Lil Nas X quickly clapped back.

He responded to the negative energy with a tweet. “Let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby,” he wrote.

We aspire to be this unbothered. Clearly all Lil Nas X’s trolling is working because his star continue to rise. Stream his album Montero on September 17.

RELATED STORIES:

Lil Nas X Rocks A Braided Updo On The Cover Of NYT Magazine

Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About Lil Nas X’s Grammy Outfit? Sir, Worry About You.

Lil Nas X Is The King Of Trolling With Polarizing New Maternity Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: