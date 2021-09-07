Rihanna & Nicki Minaj: Break The Internet

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj break the internet.

via: Revolt

The two Caribbean queens linked up in New York and took a few pictures and videos, which the “Seeing Green” emcee posted on her Instagram account.

In one photo, Nicki, her husband Kenneth Petty, their son “Papa Bear,” Rihanna and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky posed on a couch. “#RokNRiha #QueenRih #CaribbeanGirlsRunit Love her downnnnnnn #NewYorkShit #YKTFV,” the Pink Friday rapper captioned the post. Nicki also shared a video of herself with Rih as they discussed how Bajans do not like Trinidadian people. “They draw a line in the ocean over flying fish,” the “Sex With Me” singer said, adding, “but that’s for another day.” (LoveBScott)

It looks like September is starting off ok “Drake dropped CLB. Cardi B gave birth. Rihanna went to see Nicki.

