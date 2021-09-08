LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tailgating and college sports culture in general is centered around the proper tunes to get you hyped up for the big game, and every university has its own version of theme music — many of us know it traditionally as a “fight song.”

However, it appears the University of Texas at Austin has been getting in the school spirit for over a century with a chant linked to Confederate leader Robert E. Lee and even minstrelsy.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Texas Tribune is reporting that a local chapter of the NAACP has come together with the UT-Austin civil rights organization and anonymous students alike to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights for the university’s continued use of “The Eyes Of Texas” as a theme song for many campus events.

Heres the root to the federal complaint and why black students feel passionately about changing history at UT-Austin, via The Texas Tribune:

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Even though preserving history can be important in some cases, the nostalgia becomes void when it’s tied to racism or any reminder of when Black people were treated inhumanely. Watch a brief history on “The Eyes Of Texas” below and let us know your thoughts on what should be done:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

A Historic UT-Austin Fight Song For All The Wrong Reasons Has The NAACP Filing A Federal Civil Rights Complaint was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: